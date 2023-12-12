Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of Dunki release | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM SRK's Dunki will release in cinemas on December 21.

Ahead of Dunki's release, Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. A video of the megastar surfaced online wherein he can be seen walking towards the temple to offer prayers. News agency Press Trust of India (PTI) shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) wherein the Jawan star can be seen with security personnel at the temple premises, with his face covered with hoodie.

This is not the first time SRK is visiting the iconic Viashno Devi temple. In the past 12 months this is the actor's third visit. He previously visited the revered shrine ahead of the release of Pathaan and Jawan. Both the films became mega-blockbusters, shattering every major box office records.

About the film Dunki

Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers. It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, the makers of Dunki unveiled its first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya. The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.

On Monday, the makers of the film teased with another song titled O Maahi O Maahi.

