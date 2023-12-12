'We used to get drunk..': Bobby Deol on his VIRAL entry scene in Animal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in Animal.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal has become one of the most talked about flicks in recent times. The film is not only in the news for its lead stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, but also for its supporting cast and the antagonist. Bobby Deol plays the role of antagonist Abrar in Animal and he is introduced in the second half of the film. His entry scene wherein he is seen dancing at his third wedding is also among the top trends currently. In a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, he opened up about the viral scene and talked about how he came up with the dance step himself.

Praising the director for his great taste in music, Bobby said, ''he had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has got a great sense of everything about filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me ‘I will play this in your introduction.''

Talking about the dance step, which has become viral after film's release, he added, ''When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I was like, ‘What will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’ Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remembered how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our head. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it.''

Deets about the film Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

