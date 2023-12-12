'I had no inhibitions': Bobby Deol on filming marital rape sequence in Animal

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Animal released in cinemas on December 1.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is one of the most talked about films of 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film features Bobby Deol as the antagonist. In one of the segments, Bobby is involved in a marital rape scene. In Animal, Bobby played the role of a mute man Abrar and in one of the scenes, he forces himself on his wife.

Talking about the scene, the 54-year-old actor said that he had no inhibitions while filming the scene.

In a talk with Bollywood Bubble, Bobby said, ''From the time I heard my character, I knew there was so much I could do with it without even speaking a word. In fact, without speaking a word gave me some kind of energy that brought something out in me. When I was performing, I had no inhibitions whatsoever.''

Speaking about his role as Abrar in the film, he added, ''I was just portraying this character who is savage, who is an evil man and this is how he treats his women, this is how he is. And that’s how I portrayed it. He’s a romantic actually with his three wives.''

Meanwhile, the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is doing wonders at the box office globally. The film recently grossed over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office.

About the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

