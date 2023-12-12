Animal Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor's film beats Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, enters Rs 700 cr club

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal was released in cinemas alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal is in no mood of stopping at the box office. The film is doing record-breaking collections at the global box office. In just 10 days of its theatrical release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. After 10 days, its global collections stand at Rs 717.46 crore.

Talking about its nett collections in India, Animal is all set to cross RS 450 crore mark. After 11 days, the action drama has minted Rs 443.27 crore, with a major contribution of Rs 400.37 from its Hindi version.

On occupancy front, the film witnessed nearly 30 percent occupancy in its night shows.

Check out its nett collection after Day 11:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 63.8 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 66.27 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 71.46 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 43.96 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 37.47 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 30.39 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 25.50 crore

Week 1 collection: Rs 337.58 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 23.34 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 34.74 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 36 crore

Day 11 (Monday): Rs 13 crore

Total: Rs 443.27 crore

About the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

