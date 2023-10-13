Is SRK's Dunki being postponed till 2024? What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SRK's Dunki being postponed till 2024?

Though nothing has been confirmed, speculations are rife that Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Dunki' might get postponed till next year i.e., 2024. Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently riding high on the back-to-back success of his two movies, 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' had announced that Dunki, directed by Raj Kumar Hirani will hit the silver screens on December 22.

Will Dunki Get Postponed?

According to a recent report, the creators of the film 'Dunki' are planning to shift its release to 2024. This decision is influenced by the fact that this year has already witnessed the release of two major Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) movies, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. #Prabhas' #Salaar to get a SOLO record release."

Echoing similar remarks, Aakashavaani said, "Yes. The talk going around is said to be true. #Dunki most ‘Likely’ to get postponed. Post-production works are said to be taking time and the team may not be able to complete the works for the 22nd December release. Official confirmation is awaited."

Speaking to Entertainment portal Koimoi, a close friend of SRK said, “I believe they are looking at the possibility of moving Dunki to early next year. This year SRK’s Pathaan and Jawan are record-breaking blockbusters. A third film makes no sense. Better to wait a few months, give SRK fans some pause to absorb the twin successes."

"Let’s not forget Pathaan and Jawan still have a long way to go. While Pathaan has started streaming on Prime Video, Jawan will begin streaming not before November. This means the SRK fever will be prevalent right till the end of the year. Dunki will only be more of the same. Besides, SRK will have no release next year if Dunki too is released this year," he added.

Also featuring actor Taapsee Pannu, 'Dunki' will be SRK's third release of 2023. He made a return to leading man roles with 'Pathaan', which was released in January. The Siddharth Anand directorial raised over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. His recently released Jawan, directed by Atlee, was released on September 7. The film has also earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Latest Entertainment News