'Shah Rukh Khan and sex': Raj Kundra talks about what works in India and Bollywood

Raj Kundra on Wednesday released the trailer of his biopic, UT69. The businessman, who was jailed over his alleged porn case, unmasked himself after almost a year after the controversy and got emotional. Several videos of his interaction with the media are doing rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen reacting to trolls and others.

In one of the videos from the press event, Kundra can be seen talking about what works in India and Bollywood. Speaking about the same, he said, "Only two things work in Bollywood and this country, Shah Rukh Khan and sex."

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video was released on social media, users shared their reactions. While a section of internet users slammed Kundra over his statement, others laughed it off. One user wrote, "Ye jo iski bakwaas baate sun kar hooting kr rahe hai inko kya lagta hai ye hero legya kya tum ko apni film mai ???"

"Totally agree with him," said another user. "Kya bakwas kar raha hai ye. Bhai tu mask me hi acha lagta ha pehn le," the third user commented.

In another video, Raj Kundra can be seen talking about the media trial during the controversy and how it affected him. Emotional Kundra said, "It was painful for my family. Why drag my wife, kids, and my family? Point your fingers at me but not my family."

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra joined hands with Farah Khan and comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is currently in Bigg Boss 17, for his upcoming biopic UT69. The biopic is said to trace his time and struggle in the jail.

