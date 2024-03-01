Shah Rukh Khan and family arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana Khan.

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have started in Gujarat's Jamnagar, as several popular Indian and international personalities have started to arrive in the town. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted with his entire family in Jamnagar. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri, and his three kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Several pictures and videos of the Khan family are doing rounds on the internet. In one of the viral videos, Shah Rukh Khan is seen sitting with Suhana and AbRam in the same car.

Earlier several other prominent personalities from the B-town arrived in Jamnagar including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Orry, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, among others.

Not only Bollywood stars but also international personalities arrived for the ferstivities including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna and Bill Gates.

For the unversed, the festivities are set to commence with pre-wedding functions, scheduled from March 1st to March 3rd in Jamnagar. Prior to this, a community meal was organised in Jamnagar, where Radhika and Anant personally served food and interacted with villagers.

During the community feast, amidst prayers and blessings for Radhika and Anant, some attendees also presented them with gifts.

Near Reliance Township in Jogwad village, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and other members of the Ambani family treated villagers to traditional Gujarati cuisine. Radhika's grandmother and her parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, also participated in the food service. Approximately 51,000 local residents will be served meals over the next few days, as the festivities continue.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant.

