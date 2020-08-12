'Saturn Devouring His Son' painting left Sushant Singh Rajput disturbed, reveals Rhea Chakraborty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY 'Saturn Devouring His Son' painting left Sushant Singh Rajput disturbed, reveals Rhea about their Europe trip

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has taken a complete new turn after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against his son's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family and managers. The probe by CBI and Enforcement Directorate has been going on in the matter. The actress along with others has been called to the ED office and during the questioning, she has opened up about the Europe trip where the two of them went in October last year. Rhea revealed that there was something that left Sushant shaken and it was none other than a painting of 'Saturn Devouring His Own Child' that was present at the Heritage hotel where they two of them stayed in October 2019.

Rhea's statement to the ED states that the painting by Spanish artist Francisco Goya terrorized the actor. She said that she found him chanting some mantras using a Rudraksh and was visibly shaken. When he was asked about the same, he said that he could see characters in the paintings but was unable to describe them.

Rhea said that she tried to console him but his health continued to deteriorate. He started to remain silent which is why they had to cut short their trip. There were many changes in Sushant's behaviour after he returned. He used to scream and shout and weep too. He even took medical help but was not satisfied with any doctor. This is the reason why they had to change the doctors.

Talking about the painting, it has a traditional interpretation behind it saying that the Greek myth of the Titan Cronus; Romanised as Saturn. Cronus feared that one of his children would overthrow him. This fear led to him eating each of his kid upon its birth. It is one of the 14 Black Paintings that he drew. Goya painted these directly on to the walls of his house near Madrid, Spain.

