Friday Releases: It's 3-way clash between Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram and Major

This Friday, three highly-anticipated pan-India releases are going to arrive in cinema halls. Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj is the big Bollywood release and will bring to the big screen the valour of warrior and ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. It has been in the making for over two years and huge anticipation is riding on it. It may set cash registers ringing. However, the advance bookings have been rather dull. Nevertheless, it may pick up the pace once it hits the screens on June 3.

Apart from Samrat Prithviraj, let us take a look at other movies arriving in cinema halls this Friday.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar plays the Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan in Samrat Prithviraj. Manushi Chhillar plays the role of princess Sanyogita in her debut film. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt also play important roles in the historical action drama.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan returns to the big screen in the action thriller Vikram, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It has been doing good numbers in advance bookings and will do good during the first weekend.

Major

Adivi Sesh brings to the big screen the life and bravery of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the martyr in 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey: A New Era, based on the hit British series, is slated to be theatrically released in India on June 3. The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie of the same name.