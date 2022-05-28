Samrat Prithviraj, Jurassic World Dominion, Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Movies taking over cinemas in June 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Movies releasing in June 2022 | Full list

Highlights Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major are the major regional releases in June

Jurassic World: Dominion will look to dominate global box office after June 10 release

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's comedy film Jug Jugg Jeeyo will target family audience

The month of June will see a number of big-budget, spectacle movies released in cinema halls that promise the quintessential big screen experience. Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional movies will be vying for supremacy at the box office that is ripe for the taking after the Covid-19 spread has subsided and the audience is coming back to the theaters in large numbers but only for the right sort of film. Lets us take a look at movies that will be released in the month of June, in cinemas and on OTT platforms.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar is all set to enthrall the fans with his historical film Samrat Prithviraj, co-starring Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. It releases on June 3.

Major

Adivi Sesh-starrer pan-India movie Major will bring to life the heroics of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The movie will clash with Samrat Prithviraj on June 3.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey: A New Era, based on the hit British series, is slated to be theatrically released in India on June 3. The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie of the same name.

Vikram

Vikram, a Tamil film headlined by Kamal Haasan, is slated to be released on June 3. It also co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Jungle Cry

Abhay Deol-led film Jungle Cry, which chronicles the inspiring journey of 12 underprivileged children winning the prestigious International Junior Rugby Tournament in 2007, will release on Lionsgate Play on June 3. Abhay plays real-life rugby coach Rudraksh Jena in the movie, directed by Sagar Ballary.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are set to entertain fans with their dinosaur saga in Jurassic World's new installment. The much-awaited Hollywood film will release on June 10.

Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon

Veteran theatre director Anamika Haksar's feature directorial debut Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon will release in cinema halls countrywide on June 10.

Ardh

Rubina Dilaik and Rajpal Yadav's Ardh will premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on June 10. Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, the film is a story of a struggling actor, played by Rajpal Yadav, in Mumbai.

777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri-starrer 777 Charlie will be released in cinemas on June 10. The Kannada adventure comedy-drama film is directed by Kiranraj K.

Nikamma

Nikamma, starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, is set to be released theatrically on June 17. Billed as an action entertainer, the film is directed by Sabbir Khan of Heropanti and Baaghi fame.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha, starring Vidyut Jammwal, is slated to be released in theatres on June 17. A follow-up to the 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz, the upcoming movie is written and directed by Faruk Kabir who penned and helmed the first film in the franchise as well.

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth-starrer psychological thriller film Spiderhead will premiere on Netflix on June 17.

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's upcoming feature Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is set to be theatrically released on June 24. Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a "dark humour laced satire". It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to hit the theatres on June 24. The family comedy-drama is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and also stars Maniesh Paul, Anil Kapor and Neetu Kapoor.