Salaar Box Office Report: Prabhas' film inches closer to Rs 300 cr mark, earns nearly Rs 24 cr on Day 5

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel

Despite being released alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, the Prabhas-starrer is doing wonder at the worldwide box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial is inches close to enter the coveted Rs 300 crore club within a week of its theatrical release.

As per Sacnilk.com, Salaar minted Rs 23.50 crore nett on its Day 5 across all languages, taking the total collection to Rs 278.90 crore. The action opened to a massive Rs 90 crore in India, with a major contribution coming from its Telugu version.

Check out the day-wise collection of Salaar:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 90.70 crore (Telugu - Rs 66.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 3.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.75 crore, Kannada - 90 lakh, Hindi Rs 15.75 crore)

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 56.35 crore (Telugu - Rs 34.25 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.75 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.05 crore, Kannada - 95 lakh, Hindi Rs 16.35 crore)

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 62.05 crore (Telugu - Rs 35 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.2 crore, Kannada - 1.2 crore, Hindi Rs 21.1 crore)

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 46.3 crore (Telugu - Rs 27.1 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.3 crore, Tamil - Rs 2.05 crore, Kannada - 85 lakh, Hindi Rs 15 crore)

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 23.50 crore

Also Read: THIS actor becomes first Bollywood star to be followed by Instagram

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with the Baahubali fame in the film.

The craze around the film was so high among Prabhas' fans that the Telangana government allowed the early screenings of the film, by approving movie shows as early as 1 am. Not only this, the state government has also allowed the film's makers to hike the ticket fees as well.

Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

Latest Entertainment News