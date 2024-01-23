Saif Ali Khan spotted with Kareena Kapoor after getting discharged from hospital post surgery | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan has been finally discharged from hospital after he underwent surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was spotted outside his Bandra house with his wife Kareena Kapoor. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan was seen in a blue T-shirt with jeans and was wearing an arm sling to support his injured elbow.

Kareena Kapoor was behind him accompanying him. Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital recently, where he was undergoing knee surgery. This is not the first time that Saif Ali Khan has suffered such a serious injury. Before this, he had been injured several times during shooting.

Saif's thumb was injured during the shooting of the film Rangoon featuring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. Even after this, he had to be admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently busy with his upcoming project titled Devara: Part 1 which will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of Bahira, the antagonist. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will also star Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. The two-part film is scheduled to release on April 5.

