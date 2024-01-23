Amitabh Bachchan shares UNSEEN pictures of him seeking blessings in Ram Mandir | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan in Ayodhya

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was one of the distinguished celebrities to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. He took to social media to share some unseen pictures of him seeking blessings. Pictures of him are now going viral on social media. In the pictures, he can be seen folding his hands and praying in front of Ram Lalla's idol in Ram Mandir.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a bunch of pictures on social media and wrote in the caption, "Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai".

On Monday, the legendary actor accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan was seen exchanging pleasantries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a grand event in Ayodhya.

The grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir concluded on January 22, 2024. Many B-town celebs were seen in Ayodhya's mega event including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, and Amitabh Bachchan among others. Videos and pictures of them have now surfaced online.