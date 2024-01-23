Video of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt waiting in queue to see Ram Lalla goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved and powerful couples in Bollywood. Recently, they were seen at the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony which took place. The couple were seen standing patiently in queue to visit Ram Lalla. Video of them is now going viral on social media. In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen holding Alia Bhatt while being in the queue to take a darshan. Fans too lauded them for being so calm about it and took to the comment section.

One user wrote, "Love how protective he is of her, aisi crowds mein it gets uncomfortable for women." Another user wrote, "Cutiess". Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with filmmaker Rohit Shetty were spotted attending the ceremony for Ayodhya.

In the clip, Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a teal-coloured saree paired with a shawl. She completed her look with a neatly tucked hair bun and minimal accessories. While her husband Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting a white kurta matching dhoti and a beige shawl.

The Ram Temple Prantistha ceremony will take place in Ayodhya and every Indian celebrity has been invited to the event. Celebrities including Madhuri Dixit accompanied by her husband Dr Shriram Nene, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif with her husband Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini among others will be attending the grand ceremony.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other celebs return home from Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain eliminated from reality show ahead of finale?