Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Advance bookings for Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film begin; check details

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films of 2023. Directed by Karan Johar, the film promises a family entertainer with a hint of romance. While Bhatt will be seen as Rani Chatterjee, Singh will play Rocky Randhawa in the film. As the date of its release, July 28, is nearing, makers are promoting the film in full swing both in the flesh and on social media. In this episode, Johar on Monday announced that the advance bookings of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will kick-off from today.

Sharing the update, Karan Johar wrote, "With butterflies in my stomach and love overflowing for you all - I'm gearing up for a piece of my heart to enthrall you on the big screen! BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW!! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - in cinemas this Friday."

Take a look:

The makers also dropped a stunning new promo that will surely kill your Monday blues. The promo is centered around Ranveer Singh and the star can be seen flaunting his chiseled body in red Versace underwear worth Rs 35,000. Soon after the promo was dropped, it took fans by storm who flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, "WHY HAVE I REWATCHED THIS FOR 300 TIMES ALREADY." Another fan commented, "I love how Bollywood is actually using the real Punjabi music."

Watch the promo here:

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the second film of Bhatt and Singh after Gully Boy. Johar is also returning as director after a seven years hiatus. He last directed Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film will also see Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is releasing on July 28. Are you rooting for the film?

