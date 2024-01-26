Republic Day 2024: Kartik Aaryan UNVEILS new look in uniform from Chandu Champion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan plays the titular role in Chandu Champion.

On the occasion of 75th Repubic Day, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture unveiling new look from his upcoming sports drama flick, Chandu Champion. In the pic, the actor is seen donning a uniform, showing his love for the nation. ''Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day,'' he wrote along with the picture.

Watch the new look of Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion:

Netizens reaction

Soon after the picture was shared by Kartik, fans started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Chandu Champion on his way to make us proud.'' Another one wrote, ''The Champion @KartikAaryan saluting the spirit of our nation on republic day.'' A third user commented, ''What a look, can't wait to see you on the big screen.''

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker who is popularly known for helming projects like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Chandu Champion follows the story of a sportsman and his never giving up attitude. The film is inspired by Murlikant Petkar. Reportedly, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in to play Petkar after the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. However, after his untimely demise, the makers decided to cast Aaryan for the role.

Kartik Aaryan's other projects

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film performed well at the box office.

Also Read: 'Bade Miyan' Akshay Kumar, 'Chote Miyan' Tiger Shroff celebrate Republic Day in style in Jordan | WATCH