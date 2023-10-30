Rapper Badshah questioned by Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell in case of promoting FairPlay app

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Badshah

Rapper Badshah was summoned for questioning by Maharashtra Cyber Cell in Mumbai. This is in connection with his promotion of FairPlay App, which is a subsidiary app of the Mahadev app. India TV reported FairPlay has screened Indian Premiere League 2023 and Viacom 18 had filed a complaint against the app. Due to this, on the complaint of Via Com, Maharashtra Cyber registered a case of digital copywriter on FairPlay.

Police said that there are 40 Bollywood actors including Sanjay Dutt who have been summoned in this case. As per Viacom, FairPlay had put up hoardings at many places in Mumbai to broadcast a live telecast of Tata IPL 2023, and that too without Viacom. Because of this Viacom has suffered a loss of Rs 100 crore. Recently, a case of money laundering regarding the Mahadev Book App has come to light and several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor were linked.

Badshah is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, actor, filmmaker, businessman and philanthropist. He is known for his Indian pop, hip-hop, and rap among others. His debut single, "DJ Waley Babu" featuring Aastha Gill, was ranked number one on the Indian iTunes charts within 24 hours of the release. In 2016, he collaborated with Navv Inder on "Wakhra Swag" which won the 2016 Punjabi Music Awards for best duo/group and most popular song of the year award. He has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 in 2017, 2018, and 2019 as one of the highest-paid celebrities in India and as the only rapper on the list.

