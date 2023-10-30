Monday, October 30, 2023
     
Renjusha Menon — popular Malyalam actor, found dead in her apartment; probe underway

Renjusha Menon was a well-known actress who had a significant presence in several TV serials across different channels. She also had a few roles in Malayalam films.

Updated on: October 30, 2023 14:02 IST
Renjusha Menon found dead
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Renjusha Menon found dead

In a distressing turn of events, Renjusha Menon, a well-known actress in the Malayalam film and TV industry, was found hanging in her rented apartment in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The actress lived in the apartment with her family. She was 35. 

The Sreekariyam Police have started a probe into the death.

Concerns arose when her family realized that her room had been locked for long period on that fateful Monday morning. Consequently, they open the door forceful, only to discover the heartbreaking scene. 

Her body has been sent for an autopsy to know the exact cause of her tragic death. Further investigations are underway. 

Renjusha Menon was a renowned actor who had appeared in numerous television serials across various TV channels. Additionally, she had also made appearances in a few Malayalam films. 

Note: If you are experiencing depression or are aware of someone in a crisis, India TV strongly recommends reaching out to suicide helpline numbers. Here are the contact numbers for mental health support and suicide prevention:

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi
Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

