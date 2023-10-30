Koffee With Karan 8: KJo breaks silence on trolls targeting Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Earlier, comedian Vir Das had also lambasted those who were trolling DeepVeer (Deepika and Ranveer) for their revelations on Karan Johar's talk show. He poked fun at the trolls who were attacking the actress, suggesting that DP is 'way out of their league'. His post read, 'Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn’t as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them.'

Deepika-Ranveer Row: How Things Started?

Things turned ugly when Deepika shared details about the initial days of her relationship with Ranveer Singh on KWK season 8. She said, "I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he came along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment' as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other".

Koffee With Karan 8: Next Celebrity

In episode 2 of the show, Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol will be the guests, having a conversation with the host and filmmaker Karan Johar. The trailer for this upcoming episode is now available, and it gives us a glimpse of the siblings discussing topics they've never talked about publicly. It also shows Sunny Deol sharing his thoughts on his father Dharmendra's on-screen kiss in Karan Johar's movie, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani."