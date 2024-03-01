Rajinikanth travels economy class wearing casual outfit, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam.

Rajinikanth, who is currently busy shooting for his next film titled Vettaiyan, was recently spotted travelling an airplane. A video of the actor is doing rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen boarding the flight and travelling in economy class. Fans of the actor were surprised to see their favourite star and praised him for his 'humility'.

See the viral video:

In the viral video, Rajinikanth can be seen sitting on a window seat, following which he takes out his ear pods and using his mobile phone like any other normal passenger.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video went viral online, social media users expressed their views, most of which praised the actor for his simplicity.

One user worte, ''What is this boss? He is sitting in ordinary class. Person sitting next to him is very lucky.'' ''He wanted to be free frm the body gaurds,bouncers,so humble he decided to fly alone but car driver hid P/A are on there toes backing him up see he took his ear pod his gadget He is a style king not super star the first tytle he got frm fan's was style king,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''The one beside him is lucky.''

Rajinikanth on work front

The actor was last seen in Lal Salaam, which was directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa.

The Sports drama flick featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, while Rajinikanth played an extended cameo in the film. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala recently announced a project with Rajinikanth on his social media accounts. In the announcement post, the two were seen posing together at Rajinikanth's home.

''It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!'' reads the caption of the post.

