Ajay Devgn's Drishyam franchise goes global, set for Hollywood remake | Deets inside

Image Source : IMDB Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam was released in 2015.

Drishyam, one of the most popular and loved suspense thriller franchise, is now going global. The makers of the franchise announced that they have collaborated with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the remake of the film in Hollywood.

Panorama Studios' chairman and managing director Kumar Mangat Pathak in a press statement said, ''Drishyam's clever narrative has a universal appeal and we are keen to celebrate this story with audiences worldwide. We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce Drishyam in 10 countries in the next three to five years.''

His son Abhishek Pathak, who directed the Hindi version of Drishyam 2 added, ''We have received immense love from our Indian audiences, who have made the Drishyam franchise a massive success. The strength of Drishyam lies in its story, and we want it to be enjoyed by audiences globally.''

In a joint statement, Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures share, “We are very happy to collaborate with Panorama Studios and JOAT Films on an English language adaptation of ‘Drishyam.’ The film is a timeless thriller that has entranced audiences across the globe. We can't wait to bring the movie to fans here in the U.S."

Not many know that Drishyam is also being remade in Korea after a successful run in Sinhala (Sri Lanka), Chinese, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

For the unversed, Drishyam (OG Malayalam version) was first made in 2013, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles. It was remade in Hindi in 2015 and featured Ajay Devgn and Tabu in key roles.

