Priyanka Chopra raises temperature in thigh-high slit one shoulder gown | ALL PICS INSIDE

Priyanka Chopra latest news today: Several pictures of Priyanka Chopra making a dazzling appearance on the red carpet at the DKMS Gala in a stunning green gown have been doing rounds on the internet. The DKMS Gala is currently happening in the heart of New York City.

Written By : India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By : Surabhi Shaurya
New Delhi
Published on: October 20, 2023 8:56 IST
Priyanka Chopra
Image Source : PRIYANKA CHOPRA AT DKMS GALA 2023 Priyanka Chopra at DKMS Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra has once again set the internet on fire with her stunning appearance at the DMKS Gala 2023. The actress made heads turn and exemplified the word sultry in a stunning green gown.  Several pictures of the actor making a stunning appearance on the red carpet have been doing rounds on the internet.

Priyanka exuded glamour in a thigh-high, shimmering green gown that featured a captivating one-shoulder style and a dramatic cape sleeve. She effortlessly radiated beauty, complementing her look with impeccably parted hair, understated earrings, and elegant high heels. 

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS 

Fans shower praise on Priyanka as the pictures went viral on social media. "OMG…!!! She is really an extremely Beautiful Lady", an Instagram user wrote. 

“Absolutely gorgeous,” added others.

Priyanka was last seen in 'Citadel' and 'Love Again,' where she co-starred with Sam Heughan. Her upcoming project, 'Heads Of State,' was announced earlier this year, and it features John Cena and Idris Elba.

In Bollywood, Priyanka was initially set to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa.' Although recent reports suggested that the film was cancelled due to Priyanka's dissatisfaction with the script, a source previously conveyed to Hindustan Times that there were no creative differences leading to this decision.

“There were never creative differences. It’s always been scheduling issues that have been going on for quite some time considering everyone has very active careers. Priyanka and Farhan’s production banner have worked very well and successfully multiple times and know how to create in a professional manner,” Hindustan Times reported quoting a source.

 

