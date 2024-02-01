Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra cheated by property dealer? Trouble in bungalow worth Rs 165 crore

Global star Priyanka Chopra has recently filed a case in the court regarding her bungalow in Los Angeles. Priyanka bought this bungalow in the year 2019 for Rs 165 crore. After this, there were complaints of dampness in the bungalow for the last few weeks. After being troubled for a long time regarding the complaint of dampness, Priyanka Chopra has filed a case in the court against the broker who sold the house.

According to media reports, Priyanka Chopra bought the house in 2019 and since then there has been a problem with water in the house. Reports suggest that water was also continuously falling in the barbecue area of the bungalow. Priyanka was very worried about this for the past few days. After this, recently there were also complaints of dampness in the bungalow too, which is when Chopra vacated this bungalow.

The bungalow was bought for 20 million dollars

Priyanka got married to Nick in the year 2018 in India itself. After marriage, Priyanka moved to Los Angeles in 2019. Here she bought a bungalow worth Rs 165 crore i.e. 20 million dollars. However, this bungalow has been embroiled in controversies for the past few days. Moreover, a Reddit post suggests that Priyanka and Nick might be moving out of their Los Angeles home due to financial crises as well. The post suggested that PriNick live a wealthy lifestyle, though their current bank balance may not be able to fund that. Hence, the couple is looking for a new place.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the Citadel series opposite Richard Madden. And Nice is currently visiting India along with his brothers and band for the Lollapalooza music festival.

