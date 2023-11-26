Prabhas-starrer Salaar to outshine KGF 2, Adipurush overseas? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salaar will clash with SRK's Dunki

After the debacle of Adipurush, fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting for his upcoming actioner titled Salaar. Prabhas is not only a pan-India star but the actor is popular across the globe and the craze around Salaar is surely speaking for it. The advance ticket sales for Salaar in the US is seeing record advances in the North American market. Trade analysts are predicting a higher opening for Salaar than KGF: Chapter 2 and Adipurush. Take a look at the advance booking figures for Salaar in the United States.

There are nearly a month left for the premiere of the film. As per the tweet, the film has already collected $220,906 from 201 locations and 924 shows in total.

Clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

The final and big clash of the year 2023 was planned for December 22 when two big films, Salaar and Dunki would be released in theatres. It would also surely benefit India's box office, as the two mega stars- Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan will have a clash. Seems like the conflict is still on, as the release date of either film has not been changed yet. However, while Dunki will arrive a day before its scheduled date, reports suggest that there may be a change in the release date of Salaar once again. Now this film will be released on March 22, 2024 instead of December 22, 2023.

Salaar, which was earlier scheduled to release on September 28, got postponed. The makers said that they would announce the new release date soon, but since November-December was completely full, there was talk of releasing Salaar on December 22. Shah Rukh's Dunki had booked the date of December 22, one and a half to two years in advance. It was said that Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur has talked to an astrologer and on his advice, he is going to release his picture on December 22.

