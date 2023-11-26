Is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal inspired by Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan's Waqt? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Animal will release in cinemas on December 1.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming flick titled Animal is one of the most-awaited flicks of 2023. Fans went gaga after the film's trailer was unveiled on November 23. Several scenes of Animal are still trending high on social media. One of such scene is of Ranbir Kapoor and his on-screen father Anil Kapoor wherein they did a role reversal of their father-son relationship. Amidst all this, a video clip from Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan's 2005 release Waqt: The Race Against Time and Ek Rishta is going viral is doing rounds on social media, drawing similarities between Animal and these films.

The comparison between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in Waqt and Ek Rishta highlights intriguing similarities in their depiction of father-son relationships, enriching the portrayal of family dynamics across different films and generations.

Watch the video:

Also Read: Allu Arjun refuses remuneration for Pushpa 2? Actor takes THIS much amount instead

About the film

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier gave Kabir Singh to Bollywood, the film follows the father and son bond and how it turns ugly. Ranbir Kapoor is seen crossing limits to make his father like him and turns into a criminal during the process. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna plays Kapoor's love interest while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are his father and foe respectively.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, Animal is clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office. While Animal began its advance booking on Saturday, Sam Bahadur announced it on Sunday.

Ranbir Kapoor is expected to witness the biggest opening of his career with Animal. In 2022, his film, Brahmastra, opened at Rs 37 crores on Day 1 at the box office.

Latest Entertainment News