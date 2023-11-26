Allu Arjun refuses remuneration for Pushpa 2? Actor takes THIS much amount instead

Follow us on Image Source : X Pushpa 2 will release on August 15, 2024

South star Allu Arjun is currently busy with the next installment of the popular film series Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to hit the big screens on August 15 next year. As per a report, the lead actor Allu Arjun has refused remuneration or fees for the upcoming flick. Instead, the actor agreed to take home 33 percent of the final revenue. For example, if the film earns Rs 1,000 crore after tax deduction, Allu will get Rs 333 crore, which will be one of the highest fees for an actor for a single film.

About Pushpa series

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music is given by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. Fans across the country have been eagerly waiting for the release date of the sequel of Pushpa.

Ever since Pushpa hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun has emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike. The film has taken over the nation with its iconic dialogues, storyline and addictive music. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj went on to become one of the mot lovable characters in the history of Indian Cinema as he resonated with masses across language or strata. The world created by maestro director Sukumar achieved cult status and set it up for a even bigger sequel.

Pushpa: The Rise, transcended every barrier and boundary, be it geographic or language, class or strata, connecting with audiences across the board. Pushpa became a symbol of the powerhouse Indian common man with dialogues that resonated from the gullies of small towns to the presentations in corporate board rooms from cricket stadiums to political rallies.

