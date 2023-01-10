Pathaan trailer excites fans as Shah Rukh Khan returns after 4 years to the silver screen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TARAN_ADARSH Pathaan's official trailer is finally out today

The much-awaited trailer of Pathaan is finally out today and it seems that fans can't keep calm to witness Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen after 4 years. It's been a while since fans have been starving to see SRK on screen. The action-packed trailer with King Khan's charisma has raised the bars of anticipation for the movie. The teaser of the movie already created a stir among the fans where they witnessed Shah Rukh in a whole new avatar in a chiseled physique with drool-worthy abs.

The trailer packs a punch with action sequences, overturning cars on fire, with the charm of John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and an intense SRK as Pathaan who is called back from exile to save the country. As soon as the trailer was released, no wonder fans made sure to express their eager wait for the trailer. To all the SRKians it was totally a treat to witness SRK in the mind-boggling action sequences. Let's have a look at how fans have been reacting to the trailer.

Not only the fans but celebrities like Ram Charan, Vijay Thalapathy and many more showed their excitement by sharing the trailer on their Twitter handles.

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film co-starring John Abraham is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Pathaan would form an essential part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe which already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Also Read: Pathaan Trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan is back in action avatar in film starring Deepika & John Abraham

Also Read: Javed Akhtar opens up on Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' row, says 'I think we should have trust...'

Latest Entertainment News