Parineeti Chopra gives befitting reply to her pregnancy rumours on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chora

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Ever since her wedding, the couple has been the talk of the town. Parineeti Chopra who arrived at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila sparked pregnancy rumours due to her outfit. Addressing the rumours, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories to give a perfect reply to set everything straight

She posted a text, "Kaftan dress=pregnancy, Oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta= pregnancy." Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted at the airport wearing a white-hued shirt with loose shorts. She styled her look with sunglasses and white shoes. She kept her overall look subtle. During the trailer launch of Amar Singh Chamkila, she was decked up in a black kaftan dress, which further aggravated the rumours. Also, netizens were curious and concerned as to why she was wearing a puffer jacket amid the heat.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMParineeti Chopra's response to pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, Parineeti will be portraying the role of Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing partner. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is based on the life of a musician of the same name. The controversial lyrics of the song captivated both fame and criticism before their untimely death in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on April 12, 2024. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar. In the film, she played the role of Nirdosh Kaur Gill.