'Gonna be next superstar...', Netizens hail Vikrant Massey's acting in 'The Sabarmati Report' teaser

The makers have released the teaser of The Sabarmati Report starring 12th Fail fame Vikrant Massey. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is based on the real-life incident of 2002 in Gujarat which shook the entire nation. Vikrant Massey will be sharing screen space with Raashi Khanna for the first time. Vikrant Massey took to Instagram and shared the teaser

Along with the teaser, Vikrant Massey wrote in the caption, "An event that shook the nation. Turned into an incident that changed Indian history forever. Presenting #TheSabarmatiReport, in cinemas on May 3, 2024".Fans flooded the comment section to express how amazing the trailer was and hailed Vikrant Massey's acting. One user wrote, "Finest actor in the scene, I expected this from you, it's only you to fit in this scenario perfectly. Someone here to spread hate and negatively. But the truth can't stop...Love you Vikrant Bhai". Another user wrote, "Looking forward to watching this!!!!".

The story of Raashi Khanna and Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report is based on the Gujarat railway incident of 2002. Vikrant's upcoming film is based on the Godhra incident and Gujarat riots. Apart from him and Raashi, Jawan actor Riddhi Dogra is also going to be seen in an important role in this movie. The film will be released on the big screen on May 3, 2024.

For the unversed, on February 27, 2002, a bogie of the Sabarmati Express train leaving from Godhra station in Gujarat was set on fire by a frenzied mob. In this incident, 59 people returning from Ayodhya were killed, after which riots broke out across Gujarat. An FIR was registered against 1500 people in the Godhra incident. After this incident, communal violence broke out across Gujarat and there was a huge loss of life and property. According to government figures, 1200 people died in the riots.

