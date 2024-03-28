Siddharth confirms engagement with Aditi Rao Hydari, shares adorable picture on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. The alleged couple has been spotted together on several occasions. Amid marriage rumours, actor Siddharth confirmed his engagement with actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Instagram. Fans and celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate and shower their blessings.

Siddharth shared a picture of both of them on Instagram post and wrote in the caption, "She said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D. One user wrote, "Ofc, he’s gonna sing Unaku Thaan to her". Another user wrote, "I hope akka sings ale ale for you annaw". "Congratulations Sir",wrote the third user. Celebrities including Gautham Karthik, Raashi Khanna, Kishen Das too congratulated the couple. In the picture, the couple are seen wearing enagement rings and facing towards camera.

Meanwhile, the duo were often seen making public appearances together. From AR Rahman's daughter's reception to attending Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai to Sharwanand's engagement, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been spotted together on many occasions.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming series Heeramandi. The series is a is a historical epic and tells the story of three generations of courtesans in the eponymous pre-Independence era district. The upcoming series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi is all set to premiere on May 1 on OTT platform Netflix. Aditi Rao Hydari also has Gandhi Talks and Lioness in the pipeline.

Siddharth was last seen in Tamil film Chittha in 2023. Directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the film also features Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, Sahasra Shree, R. Darshan and Baalaji S U. Chithha tells the story of Eshwar aka Chikku's world crumbles when his beloved niece goes missing, and this emotional pursuit tests the limits of love.

