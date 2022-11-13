Not Shah Rukh Khan but his bodyguard was stopped at Mumbai airport by customs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMSRKWARRIORS Shah Rukh Khan

It was reported on Saturday, that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was stopped by the Mumbai Airport Customs sleuths for carrying several expensive watches and other high-priced gadgets. However, turns out, it was not the actor but his bodyguard Ravi Shankar Singh. The amount was paid on the actor’s behalf by his bodyguard Ravi Shankar Singh, the official said.

SRK, his manager Pooja Dadlani, Singh and three other members of the actor’s entourage landed at the General Aviation Terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 12:30 am in a chartered flight.

Also Read | Aryan Khan is Bollywood ready and these photos of SRK's son are proof | Birthday Special

Also Read | Aryan Khan Birthday: Suhana, Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor share rare childhood pics

During the screening of their baggage, customs personnel found six luxury watches in two of the six bags of the entourage members, the official said.

The watches were evaluated for Rs 17.86 lakh and based on the prevailing rate, customs duty of Rs 6.88 lakh was levied, he said. As the General Aviation Terminal's customs duty payment counter was not operational, customs officers took the actor’s bodyguard to Terminal 2 of the airport, where he paid the amount on behalf of the superstar, the official said.

Earlier, Khan and the other members of his entourage were stopped at the General Aviation Terminal for an hour while the baggage screening was in process, he said.

While Singh was asked to stay back as the actor’s representative for some time, the other five members, including Khan, were allowed to leave the airport, after which the customs duty payment process was completed, the official said.

There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at the Mumbai airport and questioned by customs. But the customs said the Bollywood actor was not detained at all and asked no questions. He was just asked to fill the customs duty to which he and his team agreed.

-- with ANI and PTI inputs

Latest Entertainment News