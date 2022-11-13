Aryan Khan Birthday: Suhana, Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor share rare childhood pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aryan Khan birthday wishes by Suhana, childhood friends

Aryan Khan birthday was extra special as his sibling Suhana Khan and childhood friends, -- Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor -- shared heartfelt wishes for the star kid. while Suhana posted a candid photo with him from their house, the others posted rare childhood pics of Aryan on Instagram. They also wrote sweet notes for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's son.

Sharing a photo with their dog on her Instagram Stories, Suhana wrote, "Happy birthday to my big brother and bestest friend," with a heart emoji. Navya Naveli Nanda, on the other hand picked a throwback moment to wish Aryan. She simply wrote "happy birthday," over the pic. In the cute picture, while Aryan can be seen smiling for the camera, Navya is busy enjoying cotton candy.

Like Navya, Ananya Panday and Shanya Kapoor too chose to share throwback photos to wish their 'bestie' on his special day. Marking Aryan's birthday, Ananya Panday posted an adorable picture of "baby Aryan" writing, "Missing baby Aryan. Happy birthday to my first and forever best friend."

"All time favourite.. Happy 25 bestie," wrote Shanya. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHANSuhana Khan wishes Aryan Khan on Birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOORShanaya Kapoor wishes Aryan Khan on Birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAYAnanya Panday wishes Aryan Khan on Birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYA NANDANavya Naveli Nanda wishes Aryan Khan on Birthday

Aryan Khan drugs controversy

Aryan has been in the limelight lately after the 2021 drug bust case where he was arrested on charges of possessing banned narcotic substances. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai after which Aryan was arrested on the grounds of possession of banned narcotic drugs. He had to spend three weeks in custody before he was granted bail by a Mumbai court.

The NCB gave Aryan a clean chit earlier this year after he was not named an accused in the charge sheet filed in the case.

Aryan Khan Bollywood debut

If reports are to be believed, Aryan will be making his debut as a writer soon and that too for a web series. In 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. Shah Rukh said that though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.

Latest Entertainment News