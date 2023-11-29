SHOCKING! Man found dead in Noida farmhouse where Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shot | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : COLLAGE A man was found dead in Randhawa's residence shown in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After a hiatus, Karan Johar returned to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film received rave reviews and shattered records at the box office. Besides its engaging storyline, what caught the attention of cinema buffs was the gigantic Randhawa Paradise where Singh's character Rocky lived with his family. Though, according to the script, the farmhouse was located at Karol Bagh, however in real life, it is situated in Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh.

The lavish farmhouse is hogging headlines after a man was found dead inside the farmhouse. Reports said the incident took place during a wedding ceremony on Monday night when 55-year-old Ashok Yadav was shot by his son's father-in-law, Shekhar. An investigation is underway.

“The wedding was held at Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West and it was there that Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad, allegedly shot Ashok dead around 9:30 pm on Monday. Ashok’s son and Shekhar’s daughter were going through a divorce because of which the two families were in conflict,” Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida said to Hindustan Times.

For those unversed, The Randhawa Paradise is situated in Sector 1, Noida Extension, Greater Noida, and is a part of the Gaur Group of Developers' luxurious residential project, Gaur Mulberry Mansion.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The Randhawa Paradise was one of the prime shoot locations in Karan Johar's film as a large part of scenes were shot inside the farmhouse. One of the scenes that has been etched in fans's hearts is where Rocky and Rani have a family exchange.

Also Read: Suhana Khan heaps praises on Alia Bhatt for reusing her wedding saree at National Awards

Latest Entertainment News