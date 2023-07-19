Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post after NCB decides to not challenge her bail in drugs case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise remains one of the most significant unsolved death mysteries in Bollywood. The actor was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. In connection with the case, Sushant's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, and his flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, were arrested and jailed. Both are now out on bail. Now, according to the latest update, the Supreme Court was informed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that it was not challenging the bail granted to Rhea by the Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to the death of actor.

Soon after this, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video shortly after NCB’s statement to the Supreme Court. Sporting a big smile, she dropped the video with the caption, 'Gratitude' along with a folded hands emoji.

On Tuesday, as reported by ANI, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh that NCB is not challenging the bail but the question of law should be kept open with regard to Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"We are not challenging the grant of bail but on the interpretation of section, please keep it open for consideration. Let the order not be a precedent also," ASG told the bench. The apex court agreed and disposed of the government's appeal while also clarifying that the Bombay High Court order would not be treated as a precedent.

The apex court was hearing the NCB’s petition against the Bombay High Court order of October 2020 granting bail to Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend. The NCB had charged Chakraborty under the stringent Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act that pertains to “financing and harbouring illegal drug trafficking”. The section entails imprisonment of up to 10 years and a bar on grant of bail. The High Court had said simply paying for a particular drug transaction does not qualify as financing drug traffic.

For the unversed, the late actor Sushant Singh was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for post mortem. The Mumbai police did the initial probe and declared it a suicide case; however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage.

