IFFI 2023: Anurag Thakur announces 'Best Web Series' award category; all you need to know

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced a new category, the 'Best Web Series' award for the International Film Festival of India. The award will be given to an original web series on an OTT platform, originally shot and available in an Indian language.

In a statement, Anurag’s said, "Delighted to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD @IFFIGoa to be presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact. India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India - ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories!"

"The Award will be given to an original web series on an OTT platform, originally shot and available in an Indian language. The Award aims to incentivise and create investment opportunities in India's OTT sector, encourage content in Indian languages, recognise exceptional talent and foster growth & innovation of the OTT industry. Beginning this year at the 54th International Film Festival of India, the award will be presented annually," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has opened entries for Indian films, both in feature and non-feature sections to be screened under the Indian Panorama section at the IFFI. The Indian Panorama section is a flagship property of IFFI and aims to promote films of Indian languages that are selected by an eminent jury and screened at IFFI as well as in international film festivals in India and abroad.

A maximum of 26 films in the feature and 21 films in the non-feature section will be selected. The selections will include the Best Feature Film and the Best Non-Feature Film of the National Film Awards of 2023. August 10th, 2023 is the last date of submission.

About International Film Festival Of India

Held annually, International Film Festival Of India 2023 will take place from November 20 to November 28 in Goa. Recently, the nominations for were announced which included names of films like 'Kantara', 'Darlings', 'Ponniyin Selvan II' and more.

