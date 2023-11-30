Nayanthara gets Maybach worth Rs 3 crore from husband Vignesh Shivan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nayanthara celebrated her 39th birthday on November 18.

Nayanthara, who is known as lady superstar of Indian cinema, received a brand new luxury car worth Rs 3 crore from her husband Vignesh Shivan as her birthday gift. The Jawan actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures of the car's logo and called it the 'most sweetest birthday gift'. Nayanthara turned 39 on November 18 and Vignesh shared an adorable picture of the actress along with their twin sons. ''Happy birthday My thangamey,'' he wrote in the caption.

In the caption, the actress wrote, ''WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY @wikkiofficial My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift. Love you.''

In India, the price of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class starts from Rs 2.69 crore and goes up to Rs 3.4 crore. There are two models for the Maybach S-Class, the base model S580 and the top model S680.

Here's how Nayanthara's husband wished his wife on birthday

Nayanthara on work front

The actress is enjoying great success at the box office in 2023. Her last two releases, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Iraivan, garnered massive love from the audience as well as from the film critics.

She will next be seen in a Tamil-language flick titled Annapoorani, also starring Jai and Sathyaraj in important roles. It is slated to release on December 1.

Apart from this, she also has a couple of more Tamil films in her kitty including Test and Mannangatti Since 1960, which are slated to release in next year.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan will be directing an untitled project with Pradeep Ranganathan, playing the lead role. The remaining cast of the upcoming project is yet to be unveiled.

