Tuesday, October 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Update: Imtiaz Khatri reaches NCB office; Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing tomorrow
Live now

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Update: Imtiaz Khatri reaches NCB office; Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing tomorrow

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor SRK's bail plea hearing will be held on Oct 13.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2021 10:38 IST
Imtiaz Khatri, Aryan Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Imtiaz Khatri, Aryan Khan

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship earlier this month. This is the second time that he has been called by the NCB.

Meanwhile, a special court here said it would hear the bail application of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship, on October 13 and directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on that date. In his plea, Aryan Khan said he was innocent and has not committed any crime and that he has been falsely implicated in the case. It added that no incriminating contraband drugs or any other material were recovered from Aryan Khan and that he had strong roots in the society and hence there was no likelihood of him absconding or fleeing from justice.

Check this space for LIVE updates:

 

 

 

Live updates :Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 12, 2021 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Imtiaz Khatri arrives at NCB office

    Film producer Imtiaz Khatri arrives at NCB office. Khatri's name came up in the interrogation of the arrested accused. Khatri has also brought some documents with him.

  • Oct 12, 2021 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Meeting at Mumbai NCB Headquarters

    An important meeting was scheduled for today at Mumbai NCB Headquarters. This is a joint meeting of all the agencies working against drugs. It began at 10.15 am. The issue to be discussed will be in concern to what steps should be taken to curb drugs. Senior officers of NCB, Custom Department, FDA, Police, RPF, DRI and directors of social organizations are said to be attending this meeting.

    -- Dinesh Mourya

  • Oct 12, 2021 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    NCB summons Imtiaz Khatri again

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri for questioning today. He was earlier called for questioning on Saturday and was quizzed for 8 hours. NCB has also called two Delhi-based organisers of the party on the cruise.

  • Oct 12, 2021 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship. Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

    Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs.

  • Oct 12, 2021 10:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    All accused arrested in the drugs case have been sent to judicial custody. While all male accused including Aryan Khan have been sent to Arthur Road Jail, the female accused were sent to Byculla Jail. So far 20 arrests have been made in this case.

     

  • Oct 12, 2021 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and more were arrested by the NCB on Oct 13 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship, based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the vessel. An NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede had raided the ship and claimed to have recovered banned drugs.

     

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News