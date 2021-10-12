Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Update: Imtiaz Khatri reaches NCB office; Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Imtiaz Khatri, Aryan Khan

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship earlier this month. This is the second time that he has been called by the NCB.

Meanwhile, a special court here said it would hear the bail application of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship, on October 13 and directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on that date. In his plea, Aryan Khan said he was innocent and has not committed any crime and that he has been falsely implicated in the case. It added that no incriminating contraband drugs or any other material were recovered from Aryan Khan and that he had strong roots in the society and hence there was no likelihood of him absconding or fleeing from justice.

