Mukesh Ambani delights in food brought by villager during ‘Anna Seva’ | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mukesh Ambani enjoys village food at 'Anna Seva'

Preparations for the wedding of the renowned business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancée Radhika Merchant, began months ago. The festivities are set to commence with pre-wedding functions, scheduled from March 1st to March 3rd in Jamnagar. Prior to this, a community meal was organised in Jamnagar, where Radhika and Anant personally served food and interacted with villagers.

Village man brought food for Mukesh Ambani:

During the community feast, amidst prayers and blessings for Radhika and Anant, some attendees also presented them with gifts. Amidst this, one individual brought homemade food, specifically for Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh Ambani graciously enjoyed the meal, relishing it with delight. He was spotted holding the utensils and even complimented the person who prepared the food. The video of this incident has since gone viral, garnering widespread attention.

Watch video:

Feeding 51 thousand people:

Near Reliance Township in Jogwad village, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and other members of the Ambani family treated villagers to traditional Gujarati cuisine. Radhika's grandmother and her parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, also participated in the food service. Approximately 51,000 local residents will be served meals over the next few days, as the festivities continue.

The Ambani family received blessings from the local community for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding festivities. Following the meal, attendees enjoyed traditional folk music performances, including renowned Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi, who entertained the crowd with his melodious voice.

Anant and Radhika’s journey:

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant. Anant and Radhika, who have been childhood friends, got engaged in December 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Their grand engagement ceremony took place on January 19, 2023.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations start with 'Anna Seva' in Gujarat's Jamnagar