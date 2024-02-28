Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations start with 'Anna Seva' in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with son Anant during 'Anna Seva' in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with family members on Wednesday participated in Anna Seva and served food to the villagers of Jogvad near Gujarat's Jamnagar as part of son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

In keeping with their long-standing tradition, the Ambani family started Anna Seva (community food service) in villages located around Reliance’s Jamnagar township, seeking blessings from the community members for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The Anna Seva is set to benefit 51,000 residents and will continue for the next few days in villages in and around Jamnagar.

Members of the Ambani family including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Viren Merchant, Shaila Merchant, and Radhika’s grandmother, personally served traditional Gujarati dinner items to the community from nearby villages in Jogvad near Reliance township in Jamnagar and sought their blessings.

After dinner, the attendees were also invited to the traditional folk music format Dayaro and treated to a captivating performance by noted Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi.

The Ambani family upholds the age-old Indic dictum, 'Manav seva hi Madhav seva' – 'Service to humanity is service to God'.

In the spirit of this principle, they have followed the tradition to commence every major occasion in their family by providing for and serving people and reinforcing their commitment to the community.