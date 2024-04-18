Money laundering to sport fixing, 3 big controversies of Raj Kundra

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Read about 3 big controversies of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's life here

Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra is again embroiled in a new controversy these days. This time ED has taken action against him as his assets worth Rs 97.79 crore have been seized. ED has taken this action under the Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Even before this, Raj Kundra has been deeply associated with controversies. He has already been involved in many big cases. There was even one case that landed him in jail for 63 days. From Bitcoin scams to pornography cases, learn about Raj Kundra's big controversies here.

Raj Kundra was in jail for 63 days for this case

In February 2021, Mumbai Police had busted a porn racket. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police registered a case against making obscene films and releasing them on different OTT platforms. After this, the police became active and were raiding different places. During this time, four people were caught by the police. When they was interrogated, Raj Kundra's name came up. Based on this, Raj Kundra was arrested. Many serious allegations were charged against Raj Kundra by model Poonam Pandey, actress and model Sherlyn Chopra, and actress Sagarika Shona Suman. Raj Kundra has even faced jail in this pornography case.

Raj Kundra was implicated in spot-fixing

Raj Kundra also showed interest in earning money through cricket and bought the Rajasthan Royals team in IPL along with his wife Shilpa Shetty, but in 2013, the players of this team, S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankit Chavan were implicated in match fixing and were arrested by Delhi Police. Then team owner Kundra and ICC Chief Srinivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan were also accused of serious allegations of spot-fixing and betting. Kundra had then also confessed to the police about betting through a bookie. As soon as this truth came to light, Kundra and Meiyappan were suspended. After this, his team was banned. He was also prohibited from participating in any cricket-related event. However, later, due to lack of evidence, Kundra was given a clean chit in this case.

Property worth Rs 97.79 crore seized

After facing jail in a pornography case, spot-fixing, and betting in a cricket league, now action has been taken against Shilpa Shetty's husband in a Bitcoin Ponzi scam case. ED's Mumbai branch has seized properties worth Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra under the PMLA Act. At the same time, if reports are to be believed, Raj Kundra's net worth is more than Rs 2,800 crore. Along with this, if we talk about his wife and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her net worth is said to be around Rs 150 crore.

Also Read: SLB are you watching? Kriti Sanon shares stunning pictures with Ranveer Singh from Kashi Ghats