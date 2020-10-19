Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor’s fun boomerang will take away your Monday blues

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest post

Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is on cloud nine these days as the mommy-to-be is all set to welcome another child. She keeps on sharing a lot of Happy posts these days all thanks to her good mood.

Recently, the actress shared a post on social media which is a boomerang and stole her fans heart. Kareena took to her Instagram account and posted a little clip where she can be seen dressed in a white shirt with a beige coloured laced tulip skirt. She teamed up her look with black flats and cute smile.

The boomerang seems to be a bit old as she is spotted in her vanity van. Bebo captioned her post saying, “Now you see me... Now you don't. Happy Monday”.

Check out Kareena Kapoor’s boomerang post here:

As soon as the little video was uploaded, fans couldn’t hold themselves but drop lovely comments for their favourite star.

Meanwhile, in terms of work Kareena is all set to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The actress even shared a picture of herself with Mr. Perfectionist after her shooting was wrapped up.

Take a look at Kareena’s pic with Aamir Khan here:

Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan and is slated for a Christmas release next year.

Meanwhile, on the personal front Bebo recently celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Saif Ali Khan. She took to her social media handle to share the secret of marriage along with a picture of the actor with herself. Take a look

