'Mittal sahab ki ab umar ho gayi hai': Ashneer Grover hits back at Shark Tank India 3 judge Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank India 3 judge, recently took a dig at former judge on the show Ashneer Grover during an episode. In a recent episode, a presenter asked the Sharks if they had anger issues. In reply, Anupam said, "Whoever used to get angry is gone,'' hinting at Grover.

Now, Ashneer on his X (formerly Twitter) handle reshared a video of his recent event wherein he can be seen addressing the comment made by Anupam.

In the video, Ashneer is heard saying, ''Mittal Sahab Ki na Umar hogayi hai...Dusra, gussa wala chala gaya. Ye toh fact hain na. Galat toh kuch nahi bola Mittal saab ne us tareeka se. Chala gaya. Tum sab toh thandi so sab. Tabhhi toh pehle season ka TRP dekh lo aur second, third season ka TRP dekh lo. Sab pata lag jayega.''

''Aur Mittal saab ko ek cheez aur batana chahunga, bhaisahab, jo pehle season mein chala gaya wo tha GOAT, aur tum sab teesre season mein abhi bhi audition hi kar rahe ho Shark banne ke liye,'' he added.

Netizens reaction to Ashneer's jibe

Soon after the video of Ashneer went viral, social media users were quick enough to share their reaction to it. One user wrote, ''Rapid fire kar diya sir ne.'' ''Badiya dhoya Mittal Saheb ko,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''This is called mooh pe thapard maarna for a fact.''

For the unversed, Shark Tank India 3 premiered in January this year. Apart from the six existing Sharks, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal, six new Sharks have been introduced for the third edition of the show. These include Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua and Ronnie Screwvala.

