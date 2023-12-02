Mission Raniganj OTT release: When and Where to watch Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's survival film

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Akshay Kumar played Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has finally arrived on the OTT platform. The film was released in theatres on October 6, however, the film struggled at the box office. Popular streaming giant Netflix on Friday announced the arrival of Mission Raniganj on the platform. ''One man who fought against all odds: Jaswant Singh Gill. Watch the incredible true story #MissionRaniganj streaming now, only on Netflix,'' the streaming giant wrote in the caption.

Check out the post:

Box Office Report

Released on October 6, Mission Raniganj opened to just Rs 2.8 crore, however, the collection picked up on the weekend but it mainly remained low. The film grossed Rs 40.4 crore at the Indian box office, while its nett collection stood at Rs 34.17 crore. Its worldwide gross collection throughout the theatrical release stood at just Rs 46 crore.

Mission Raniganj Review

Sarika Swaroop in her review for the film wrote, ''The subject matter of the story is such that if it was not presented well, its soul would have been lost. Director Tinu Suresh Desai deserve a huge round of applause for his work. Desai has maintained his grip from the first shot of the film till the climax. Let us tell you that Tinu has also made the film 'Rustom' with Akshay Kumar in the past. Akshay received the National Award for Best Actor for Rustom.''

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's intimate scene from Animal goes viral | See pics

About the film

The film revolves around the horrific incident of the collapse of Raniganj coalfields in 1989. In the film, Akshay plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 trapped miners at the coalfields.

Latest Entertainment News