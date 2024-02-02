MGR to Kamal Haasan to Thalapathy Vijay, list of southern stars who launched political parties

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jana Sena Party's Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and Thalapathy Vijay launched their own political parties.

Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil star, on Friday (February 2) announced his official entry into Tamil Nadu politics by launching his party named Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). Vijay is not the first actor in South cinema to have entered into active politics and launched a party. Before him, there have been several other popular names from the South film industries, who have also tried their luck in local and national politics.

Here's the list of political parties launched by South stars:

In Tamil Nadu:

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK): The political party was founded by Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR) on October 17, 1972. In 1988, popular actress Jayalalithaa became the chief of the party and continued till 2016. MGR was the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister from 1977 to 1987 while Jayalithaa was the Chief Minister from 1991 to 1996, 2001, 2002 to 2006, 2011 to 2014, 2015 to 2016 and again in 2016.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK): It was founded in 2005 by Vijayakanth, who recently passed away in December 2023. After his demise, the party is completely led by his wife Premalatha as the general secretary. Vijayakanth became the leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 2011.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM): Kamal Haasan founded the MNM nearly six years ago on February 21, 2018. The party is into active politics in the state of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK): R Sarathkumar founded the party in 2007. In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the party as a part of the AIADMK's alliance partner won two seats.

Thamizhaga Munnetra Munnani (TMM): The short-lived political party was founded by veteran Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan in 1988.

Ahila India Naadalum Makkal Katchi (AINMK): The party was launched by Karthik in 2009. The actor's fans are the major contributors to the party's voting share.

In Andhra Pradesh:

Telugu Desam Party (TDP): The political party was launched by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). The party is among the most successful political outfits in the state of Andhra Pradesh. NTR became the Chief Minister thrice in 1983, 1984 and 1994.

Praja Rajyam Party (PRP): Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam Party in 2008. However, it later merged into the Indian National Congress in 2011. He was a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Tirupati (2009 to 2012). He won the Rajya Sabha election in 2012 and became the Minister of Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) in the Manmohan Singh government.

Jana Sena Party (JSP): Nine years ago, Pawan Kalyan launched the Jana Sena Party, which is active in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.