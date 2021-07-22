Marathi actor Umesh Kamat clarifies person named in Raj Kundra's case is not him, slams media houses

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMESH KAMAT/RAJ KUNDRA Marathi star Umesh Kamat clarifies that person named in Raj Kundra's case is not him, slams media houses

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography-related case on July 19. He has been named the 'key conspirator' in the case. He was later produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till July 23. The police said they have "sufficient evidence" against him, adding that further investigations are in progress. Raj Kundra's certain WhatsApp chats are said to be the 'key piece of evidence' of his involvement in making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. Ever since those chats of Raj Kundra and his former PA Umesh Kamat, have come forth, Kamat’s namesake, Marathi actor Umesh Kamat’s phone hasn't stopped buzzing.

Raj Kundra, Pradeep Bakshi's EXPLOSIVE WhatsApp chats 'key piece of evidence' in making pornographic content

Actor Kamat took to his Instagram handle to clarify that the person named in the case is not him. He also slammed media houses for using his picture and name in the ongoing Raj Kundra case without verifying the facts.

"Today, I went through a very outrageous experience of irresponsible Journalism. In the search of one Umesh Kamat alleged involvement in Raj Kundra case, My name was picked up recklessly out of nowhere and associated with the case without any verification of facts," Kamat wrote.

He added "Maybe the media doesn't realize but this single irresponsible incident has led to mental agony and irreparable damage to my image. My pictures were irresponsibly used by one media agency. Within no time, I and my family were flooded with calls and questions coming from all over the county just because someone was in the haste to get a scoop and wasn't enough to verify the facts. Huge damage has been done."

"I shall pursue necessary legal remedies against the respective media agency, I have therefore immediately taken to social media to clarify that the person my name "UMESH KAMAT" alleged to be involved in the Raj Kundra case is, not me. I request you all to take note of the same and not fall for the absolute false and negligent news coverage I am sure I have your support- Umesh Kamat," the Marathi actor concluded.

Talking about Raj Kundra's arrest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed his arrest and issued a statement. "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please," CP Mumbai's statement.

RAlso Read: aj Kundra pornography case: Lawyer says 'vulgar content but cannot be classified as porn'