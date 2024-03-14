Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film announced, makers release Bhaiyyaji's first poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film Bhaiyaaji was announced on Thursday

A big update has come out regarding the next film of National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, Manoj once again left his mark on the big screen through his last release Joram last year. Meanwhile, his next film's poster has been released today. The name of Manoj's upcoming film is Bhaiyaaji, and this film is going to be his 100th film in the Indian entertainment industry. Bhaiyaaji's first poster was released today, on Thursday. In this first-look poster of the film, Manoj can be seen in a desi look. The actor has donned a dhoti and kurta and a cigarette can be spotted on his lips. In the background of this poster, a lot of bloodshed is also visible.

Have a look at Bhaiyaaji's first poster here:

With a cigarette in his mouth, a towel around his neck, and a look of terror on his face, his look looks extremely ferocious. With this poster, the actor has given an update regarding the release date and teaser of the film. According to which his film will be released on the big screen on 24 May, 2024. Apart from this, the first teaser of Bhaiyaaji will be launched on March 20 at 2:42 pm. After this information came to light, the excitement of the fans has increased a lot.

Manoj's second consecutive film with this director

The director of the film Bhaiyaaji is none other than Apoorva Singh Karki. Before this, he had produced Manoj's brilliant movie Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai. Let us tell you that this film is the 100th film of Manoj Bajpayee's film career.

On the work front, Manoj's last release Joram has been earning wards on every occasion. Be it the Filmfare Awards 2024 or the Critic Choice Awards 2024, Manoj Bajpayee and his film Joram were facilitated at every occasion.

