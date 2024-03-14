Inspector Rishi OTT Release: When and where to watch the horror crime drama

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Inspector Rishi will premiere on March 29.

A new horror crime drama titled Inspector Rishi is all set to premiere on OTT. Created by Nandhini JS, the upcoming horror crime drama series features Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel in pivotal roles. The ten-episode series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories.

As per the synopsis of the series, Inspector Rishi will present a gripping narrative that traces the journey of a skeptical inspector, Rishi Nandhan, whose convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences. As Inspector Rishi navigates through this mind-bending case replete with horror and suspense, he confronts formidable obstacles, both in unraveling the mysteries shrouding the crime and grappling with his own inner turmoil.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to presenting an array of rich, rooted and culturally immersive stories from all over the country to our customers. As we continue to expand our regional content repertoire, we are thrilled to bring the Tamil Original, Inspector Rishi, a spine-chilling horror crime drama series created by Nandhini JS.” said Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video.

“Nandhini brings a distinctly female gaze to this riveting crime investigation series infused with captivating supernatural elements, ensuring our viewers a great cinematic experience,'' she added.

Talking about the show, Nandhini JS said, “As a creator, working on Inspector Rishi, has been a deeply gratifying experience and I am grateful for this collaboration. Integrating a police procedural with horror and mystery has allowed me to explore new dimensions of storytelling, delving deeper into the eerie and enigmatic world of Inspector Rishi.''

“The splendid performances of the cast including Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, Kumaravel and the dedicated efforts of the crew members have beautifully translated my vision onto the screen,'' she added.

For the unversed, the show will premiere on the streaming platform on March 29.

