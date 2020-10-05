Manav Kaul tests negative for COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER/@ARYEMANBTADKA Manav had earlier tested positive for covid-19 during his shoot of his upcoming film Nail Polish

Manav Kaul says he has recovered from coronavirus, less than two weeks after he tested positive for the disease.

Kaul, along with actor Anand Tiwari, tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of their upcoming film "Nail Polish" on September 23.

The "Ghoul" actor took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a health update.

"I was Covid positive and now I have tested negative.

For the first time I feel so much happiness in being negative," he wrote alongside his selfie.

Kaul, 43, further expressed gratitude towards his fans for their prayers and best wishes.

"We are all together in this pandemic.

Take care of yourself and your loved ones.

If we support each other, we will get through this difficult time.

The warmth of your affection reached me, maybe that's why I could recover soon.

Thank you," he added.

The actor, known for films "Tumhari Sulu" and "Music Teacher", also gave special thanks to his friend, Dr Brijeshwar Singh and Dr Ammar Khan for their service throughout his treatment.

