Makers of Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' pay homage to lives lost in Godhra train incident

The makers of 'The Sabarmati Report' are all set to bring a heart-wrenching story that narrates a story of events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat. Gearing up for its release on, 3rd May 2024, the makers take everyone into this intriguing story with a video that pays homage to the people who lost their lives in this gut-wrenching incident.

Lead actor of The Sabarmati Report and 12th Fail famed Vikrant Massey also shared the video on his Instagram profile. "Paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago, today. Presenting ‘The Sabarmati Report’, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024," read his caption.

The makers of The Sabarmati Report made the official announcement of the film on January 15. The thriller is based on the real-life incident of 2002 The Sabarmati Express fire that not only consumed Gujarat but also shook the nation. The film being produced by Ekta Kapoor has 12th Fail famed actor Vikrant Massey in the lead role. And he'll be sharing screen space with Farzi actor Raashi Khanna for the first time. This film will also mark her Hindi debut in a film. The Sabarmati Report is set to be released on May 3, 2024 in cinemas.

Star cast, makers and theme of The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Jawan actor Riddi Dogra will be seen in the lead roles of the film. Ranjan Chandel is directing the film and Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan are co-producing the film.

For the unversed, on February 27, 2002, a bogie of the Sabarmati Express train leaving from Godhra station in Gujarat was set on fire by a frenzied mob. In this incident, 59 people returning from Ayodhya were killed, after which riots broke out across Gujarat. An FIR was registered against 1500 people in the Godhra incident. After this incident, communal violence broke out across Gujarat and there was a huge loss of life and property. According to government figures, 1200 people died in the riots. The Sabarmati Report is based on this incident.

