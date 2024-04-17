Main Ladega Trailer: Akash Pratap Singh-starrer showcases story of a young boy who 'fights' for his family

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Main Ladega will hit theatres on April 26,

Trailer of the upcoming emotional drama flick titled Main Ladega has taken the internet by storm. The trailer of Main Ladega is captivating widespread acclaim on social media for its intriguing storyline of a boy (Akash Pratap Singh), who learns boxing after realising that he will have to fight himself to overcome issues in his family. As per the trailer, Akash's mother endures domestic violence, following which he discovers solace and purpose in the world of boxing.

Watch the trailer here:

Social media has been abuzz with praise for the trailer, with fans expressing their excitement and anticipation for the film's release. Not only this, film critics have also lauded the trailer, singling out lead actor and writer Akash Pratap Singh for his 'exceptional performance'. Renowned film critic Joginder Tuteja described the trailer as "arresting," expressing optimism for Main Ladega.

Here's how netizens reacted to trailer:

Soon after the trailer of Main Ladega was unveiled, Instagram users started flooding the comment section, praising the film. One user wrote, ''From punches to palpitations, #MainLadegaTrailer has it all! Buckle up for a cinematic rollercoaster like no other.” “Bollywood needs to make more such movies with heart and power!! The #MainLadegaTrailer was outstandingg,'' wrote another. A third user commented “#MainLadegaTrailer ne toh dil jeet liya! First day first show toh pakka hai mera.”

Deets about the film

Directed by Gaurav Rana and produced by Akshay Bhagwanji and Pinakin Bhakta, Main Ladega will hit the big screens on April 26, 2024. The lead actor Akash Pratap Singh has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues.

